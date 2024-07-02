Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 211.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,055. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.