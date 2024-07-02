Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,596,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,281,000 after acquiring an additional 108,583 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,847 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.