Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 73.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 895,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,673. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

