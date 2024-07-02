Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $61,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,461,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,989,000 after purchasing an additional 208,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,925. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.