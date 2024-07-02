Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.55. 187,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,610. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $380.26. The company has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.