Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,427,667. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

