Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 139.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 78,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,463. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

