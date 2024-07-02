Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.42. 17,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.26. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.94 and a 12 month high of $199.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

