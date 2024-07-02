Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Trimmed by Fidato Wealth LLC

Fidato Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 26.3% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.62. 140,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,984. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average is $239.10. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

