Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 558,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,983,000 after purchasing an additional 221,075 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Jentner Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 634,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,823. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

