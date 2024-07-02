Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.47. 671,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,008. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.