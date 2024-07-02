Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Boosted by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $25,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,766.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 248,086 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.09. 1,061,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,990. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.