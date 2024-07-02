Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,590. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

