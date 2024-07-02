Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.66. 6,080,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,491. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

