Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.09. 3,369,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.