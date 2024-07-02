Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $269.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,030. The company has a market capitalization of $403.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

