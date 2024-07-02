Verasity One Day Volume Hits $12.25 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $36.02 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

