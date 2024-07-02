Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Veris Residential has decreased its dividend by an average of 44.5% per year over the last three years. Veris Residential has a payout ratio of -85.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Veris Residential to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Veris Residential Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Veris Residential has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,920.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,044.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

