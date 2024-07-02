Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,350 shares during the quarter. Vermilion Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 966,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,861. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

