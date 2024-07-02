Verum Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,497 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 142,088 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $774,953. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.36. 835,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,480. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $273.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.