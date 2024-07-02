Verum Partners LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Verum Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,322,000 after buying an additional 62,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $339.19. 173,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,491. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $339.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.