Verum Partners LLC Has $782,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verum Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.70. 606,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.17.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.