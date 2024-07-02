Verum Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 170.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 186.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 206.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 585,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146,283 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ALLY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

