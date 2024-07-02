Verum Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Verum Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,251. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

