Verum Partners LLC Purchases 161 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.16. 5,629,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,320,942. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day moving average is $170.08.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,475. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

