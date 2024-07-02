Verum Partners LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.30. The company had a trading volume of 844,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.19. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

