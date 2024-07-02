Verum Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Verum Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. 8,355,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599,240. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

