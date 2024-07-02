Verum Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Verum Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after buying an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,110. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

