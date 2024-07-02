Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Down 14.9% in June

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VEV opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Vicinity Motor has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

