VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,912. The stock has a market cap of $859.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,164.84 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.2216 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,839.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDC Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

