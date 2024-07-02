Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. 106,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,495. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 121,741 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.