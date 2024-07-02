Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.89.

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,020.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,773 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,436,000 after buying an additional 752,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 405.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 314,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after buying an additional 252,087 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

