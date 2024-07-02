Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,523 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

