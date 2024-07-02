Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 1,706,190 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,507,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706,190 shares during the quarter. Valvoline accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Valvoline worth $379,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 19,218.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,382,000 after buying an additional 3,716,212 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 212,428 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,817,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,792,000 after purchasing an additional 218,508 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.83. 1,010,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.