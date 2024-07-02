Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932,598 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Certara were worth $88,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CERT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Shares of CERT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 404,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,879. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

