Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,439 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for about 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $266,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $7,735,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,851,000 after acquiring an additional 209,331 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,473,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.54. 1,396,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,797. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

