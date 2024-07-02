Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 319,071 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $172,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after acquiring an additional 165,067 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 353,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,365,000 after buying an additional 97,305 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14,782.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 89,582 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.57. 416,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,716. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.81.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

