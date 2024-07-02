Wasatch Advisors LP Buys Shares of 21,500 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,526,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 710,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,672. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.54.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DOX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOX

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.