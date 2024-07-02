Wasatch Advisors LP Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKWD. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4 %

SKWD stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 279,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.63. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $39.16.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

