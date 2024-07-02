Wasatch Advisors LP Has $294.72 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,483,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,432 shares during the period. Bank OZK comprises 1.5% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 5.73% of Bank OZK worth $294,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.1 %

OZK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,264. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.