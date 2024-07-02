Wasatch Advisors LP Has $8 Million Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,290 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 254,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CTLP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. 131,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.