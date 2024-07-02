Wasatch Advisors LP Has $9.05 Million Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,170 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.24% of MasterCraft Boat worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MCFT traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $301.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.63. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $244,592.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,162,984 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,343.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 850,938 shares of company stock valued at $17,504,582 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

