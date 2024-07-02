Wasatch Advisors LP Lowers Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 3.93% of SiTime worth $83,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITM. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $91,439.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,508,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $108,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,602.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $91,439.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,692. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ SITM traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.24. The stock had a trading volume of 118,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

