Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 86,333 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 840,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,333 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $54,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,309.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,004 shares of company stock worth $135,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. 188,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,283. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $69.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

