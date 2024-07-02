Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 923,602 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 923,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,317,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.59% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 224,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,281. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

