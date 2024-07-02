Wasatch Advisors LP Raises Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.39% of InMode worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of InMode by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 9.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. 1,196,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. Analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

