Wasatch Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL traded up $9.48 on Tuesday, hitting $509.00. 189,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $519.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

