Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 470,328 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,063,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,328 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.93% of Floor & Decor worth $267,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.62.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,490. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

