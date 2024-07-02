Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,170 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 5.86% of Fox Factory worth $128,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Fox Factory Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FOXF traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,830. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.



