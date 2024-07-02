Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 2.8% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 41.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 23,461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.93. The company had a trading volume of 506,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,932. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

